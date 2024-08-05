Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista met with Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram to advocate for the re-inclusion of Gorkha sub-tribes as Scheduled Tribes. The MPs congratulated Oram on his new position and emphasised the need to address historical injustices faced by these communities.

During the meeting, Subba and Bista highlighted the complex administrative history of Darjeeling, Sikkim, and neighbouring regions. These areas have undergone various governance structures since the 19th century, including classifications as Non-regulated Areas and Partially Excluded Areas, similar to other tribal regions in India.

The MPs pointed out that while many Partially Excluded Areas became states or union territories with protected rights for indigenous populations after independence, Darjeeling and Sikkim did not receive the same treatment. They noted that although other tribes from similar areas were re-included as Scheduled Tribes, the Gorkha sub-tribes of Darjeeling and 12 sub-tribes from Sikkim were excluded following Sikkim's merger with India in 1975.

Subba and Bista emphasised the risk of losing the sub-tribes' indigenous history, culture, and traditions if prompt corrective actions are not taken. They have urged Oram to expedite the re-inclusion process to safeguard the heritage of these communities.