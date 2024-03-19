Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Governor of West Bengal C.V. Anand Bose, convened at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, on March 19, 2024.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed appreciation for the gracious hospitality extended to him during his sojourn in West Bengal.

The Governors delved into a spectrum of topics crucial to the progress and prosperity of their respective states. Foremost among these discussions was the imperative of bolstering infrastructure along National Highway 10, a vital artery connecting the two states.

Furthermore, the deliberations extended to the discussion of healthcare initiatives, recognizing the paramount importance of accessible and quality healthcare services for all citizens. Through collaborative efforts, both Sikkim and West Bengal aim to boost healthcare infrastructure, ensuring the well-being of their populace.