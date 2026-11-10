People for Animals (PFA), Sikkim, has approached Gangtok police seeking action against those bursting firecrackers in violation of the state's decade-old ban, following reports of fire incidents in different parts of the state.

The organisation submitted a formal complaint at Sadar Police Station on November 10, urging the police to register a General Diary (GD) entry, investigate the incidents and identify those responsible for violating the prohibition.

The complaint, signed by PFA Gangtok General Secretary Rebina Rai and other members, cites the Sikkim government's notification dated December 19, 2014, which prohibits the manufacture, sale, use and bursting of all types of firecrackers across the state.

It also refers to a Chief Secretary's Office order issued in November 2020 and a November 3, 2026, circular from the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), directing police officials to ensure strict enforcement of the ban through increased surveillance.

Despite these directives, PFA alleged that firecrackers continue to be burst openly in several locations. The organisation cited reports of a tree catching fire at MG Marg in Gangtok and another fire incident at Namchi District Hospital, along with other incidents allegedly linked to firecrackers.

It has sought investigations into the causes of these fires and action against those found responsible.

The complaint also flags the impact of firecracker explosions on animals and vulnerable sections of society. According to PFA, loud noises cause distress and panic among dogs, cats and other animals, while the resulting noise and air pollution pose risks to infants, senior citizens, heart patients, people with asthma and those undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The organisation said it had previously alerted the police about the risks associated with firecracker use ahead of the festival season, but violations had continued.

PFA has urged the police to intensify patrolling during upcoming festivals, crack down on the illegal sale and storage of firecrackers and ensure that the 2014 notification is enforced.

The complaint also refers to provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which it says could be invoked against violators where the legal requirements are met.

Warning of further legal action, PFA said it would approach the Sikkim High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) if the ban continued to be flouted and enforcement remained ineffective.

The organisation added that it had photographs and video footage documenting alleged firecracker violations in different parts of the state and would submit them to the authorities as evidence.

"Government notifications and police directives must not remain mere documents; they must be implemented effectively on the ground," the complaint stated.