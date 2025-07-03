Sikkim announces awardees ahead of 211th Bhanu Jayanti celebration on July 13

As the 211th Bhanu Jayanti draws near, the state of Sikkim has officially announced the names of individuals who will be honoured during this year’s celebration.

The grand event will take place on July 13, marking the birth anniversary of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, the first poet of the Nepali language and a respected literary figure who translated the Ramayana from Sanskrit into Nepali. His work helped connect the Nepali-speaking community with their language, literature, and spiritual roots.

Every year, Bhanu Jayanti is celebrated across Sikkim and other Nepali-speaking regions with cultural performances, poetry recitals, and public gatherings to honour the life and legacy of Bhanubhakta Acharya. As part of the celebrations, the state recognises people who have made outstanding contributions in fields like language, literature, music, dance, theatre, journalism, and the arts.

This year, Mr. Shankardev Dhakal has been selected to receive the prestigious Bhanu Award. Known for his deep knowledge of Nepali literature and lifelong dedication to writing and promoting the language, Mr. Dhakal will be presented with a copper plaque, a traditional shawl, a certificate of appreciation, and a cash prize of Rs 51,000.

In addition to the Bhanu Award, the government has also announced the names of awardees under two other major categories: Bhasha Gaurav Samman (Language Pride Honour) and Sevashree Samman (Service Honour). These recognitions cover a wide range of contributions across different languages and cultural activities.

Under Bhasha Gaurav Samman, the following individuals will be honoured:

Pushpa Choden Thomas Lepcha for her contribution to the Lepcha language and literature.

Hissey Ringzing Bhutia for his work in the Bhutia language and literature.

The Sevashree Samman recognises service in specific cultural fields, and the following awardees have been announced:

• Language Service Honour: Abhinarayan Mishra and Mrs. Chandra Rai

• Literature Service Honour: Wangdi Chhiring Lama

• Music Service Honour: CB Gurung

• Drama Service Honour: Pushparaj Adhikari

• Journalism Service Honour: Dilliram Dulal

• Painting Service Honour: Paras Rai

• Dance Service Honour: Kiran Lama

Each of these individuals has played a key role in preserving and promoting the diverse languages, traditions, and artistic expressions of Sikkim.