The Sikkim government has announced financial support for higher studies in MBBS, engineering, and other professional fields, exclusively for students who have graduated from government schools and qualified through NEET.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made the announcement during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Sikkim Global Technical University at Rong Bull GPU, Singtam, in Namchi district.

The establishment of the university in a remote area marks a significant step toward improving education and boosting local economic growth.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Tamang expressed his delight at the initiative, stating that setting up such institutions in rural areas marks a major milestone. He emphasised the state government’s commitment to establishing more private universities in remote locations to enhance educational opportunities and promote economic development.

“The presence of an esteemed university will not only empower aspiring students but also drive local development, creating job opportunities and boosting the overall economy. As educational infrastructure strengthens, the transformation of the area will follow naturally,” Tamang said.

The chief minister also highlighted Namchi’s steady progress, noting that several developmental projects are underway to enhance the region’s prosperity.

He congratulated all those involved in the establishment of the university and expressed hope that it would nurture bright minds and help students achieve their dreams while contributing to Sikkim’s overall growth.