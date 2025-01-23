Sikkim announces key administrative reshuffles, details inside
Sikkim Government has reshuffled key positions within its Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department. The changes are effective immediately, impacting several IAS and SCS officers.
The Sikkim Government of Sikkim, on December 23, announced a series of administrative reshuffles within the state’s Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, effective immediately.
The announcement was issued via an official order (No. 346/G/DOP).
Abhijeet Rajendra Patil, IAS (SK:2022), previously serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kabi Sub-Division, has been posted as SDM, Mangan.
1. Yogen Syangden, SCS: Former Deputy Commissioner of the Commercial Taxes Division in Jorethang, Finance Department has been repatriated and posted as SDM, Jorethang.
2. Prakash Rai, SCS: The outgoing SDM of Mangan has been transferred to the Commerce and Industries Department as Deputy Secretary.
3. Monika Rai, SCS: Previously SDM, Jorethang, she will now serve as SDM, Kabi Sub-Division.
4. Sunny Kharel, SCS: Former SDM of Soreng District has been appointed Deputy Secretary-cum-Staff Officer in the Office of the Chief Secretary, Home Department.
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