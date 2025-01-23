The Sikkim Government of Sikkim, on December 23, announced a series of administrative reshuffles within the state’s Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, effective immediately.

The announcement was issued via an official order (No. 346/G/DOP).

Abhijeet Rajendra Patil, IAS (SK:2022), previously serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kabi Sub-Division, has been posted as SDM, Mangan.

1. Yogen Syangden, SCS: Former Deputy Commissioner of the Commercial Taxes Division in Jorethang, Finance Department has been repatriated and posted as SDM, Jorethang.

2. Prakash Rai, SCS: The outgoing SDM of Mangan has been transferred to the Commerce and Industries Department as Deputy Secretary.

3. Monika Rai, SCS: Previously SDM, Jorethang, she will now serve as SDM, Kabi Sub-Division.

4. Sunny Kharel, SCS: Former SDM of Soreng District has been appointed Deputy Secretary-cum-Staff Officer in the Office of the Chief Secretary, Home Department.