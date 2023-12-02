The Ranipool Police on December 1 received a written FIR from a resident of Gangtok mentioning rape and assualt charges. The report detailed assault on her 17-year-old sister who was en route to Pharmacy college from her residence in Ranipool.

According to the complaint, around 1:30 PM on the same day, the victim was accosted by an unknown person wearing a mask near the Sazong-Rumtek gate. The assailant allegedly grabbed her and assaulted her. Two more unknown individuals joined the assailant and the trio fled towards the nearby jungle upon hearing an approaching vehicle.

Taking action, the Ranipool Police registered the case (FIR No. 45/2023, dated 01/12/2023) under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, read with Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The investigation is ongoing with efforts focused on identifying and apprehending the culprits.

During the preliminary stages of the inquiry, the police visited the crime scene, examined CCTV footage in the vicinity and recorded statements from the complainant and other witnesses under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.

This disturbing incident follows closely on the heels of a previously reported rape and assault case in Ranipool. On November 28, three individuals were apprehended in connection with the assault on a young woman during her pre-graduation celebration. The suspects, Dil Kumar Biswakarma, Bhupal Biswakarma, and Sonam Tamang, were arrested and charged under relevant sections of the IPC. The police, in the course of their investigation, also uncovered a link to a separate case involving Milan Biswakarma.