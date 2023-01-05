Last week two labourers died due to a mud slip at the Ropeway construction site in west Sikkim and the day before yesterday (January 4) another labour died at a construction site due to a falling boulder in Shyari, near Gangtok.

The incident came to light when one dead body was brought to Manipal, Hospital Tadong after receiving a call book intimation.

The deceased has been identified as Basant Tamang, (45 yrs,) a resident of Shyari, Gangtok. He was brought dead at the Emergency Ward of the mentioned hospital, Tadong on January 3, at around 0908 hrs.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was labour by profession and was staying with his elder sister Aitey Maya Tamang and niece at Zimpong Gaon, Middle Syari, Gangtok, Sikkim.

Further on inquiry, it was learned on January 3, at around 8 AM, the deceased along with his co-workers namely Suresh Tamang, Aitey Maya Tamang, and Kavita were working for evacuation work i.e., cut and fill the soils at the construction site belonging to one Krishna Kumar Pradhan located at Zimpong Gaon, Middle Syari, Gangtok, Sikkim.

Also Read: Two workers killed at ropeway work site in West Sikkim

The deceased was reportedly working beneath a boulder and was trying to take out the same. Suddenly the same boulder fell on his head and inflicted severe head injury. Subsequently, he was evacuated to CRH, Manipal wherein MO on duty declared him dead.

Earlier on December 31, at least two workers lost their lives after an under-construction ropeway wall collapsed in Pelling of West Sikkim on December 31.

The incident occurred when a total of five workers were constructing a protective wall at the construction site of Ropeway in Pelling and suddenly, mudslides occurred.

Following the mudslide, three workers succeeded in escaping while two workers died on the spot after being buried in the mound.

The Postmortem of the deceased was conducted at District Hospital Gyalshing and later the dead body of the deceased's was handed over to their legal guardian maintaining proper handing taking.

The other two workers namely Sambad Ray and Basanta Roy were referred to a higher center for better medical attention.