Sikkim steps up rabies elimination efforts with vaccination and sterilisation drive

The Sikkim Anti-Rabies and Animal Health (SARAH), in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department carried out an extensive Anti-Rabies Vaccination, Deworming, Animal Birth Control (ABC), and Public Awareness programme across several locations under the Chujachen constituency.

The initiative, aimed at controlling zoonotic diseases, particularly rabies, has played a crucial role in significantly reducing rabies cases in the state.

During the programme, a total of 432 dogs were vaccinated and dewormed, while 107 dogs underwent Animal Birth Control (ABC) procedures. The areas covered included Chujachen, Rongli Bazar, Lingtam, Agamlok, Phadamchen, Nimachen, Quekhola, Bakhutar, Maney-Sisney, Talkharka South Regu, Thokar, and Dokchin (North Regu).

Rabies, a serious zoonotic disease transmitted from animals to humans primarily through bites and scratches, remains a major public health concern. Most human cases are linked to dog bites.

Recognising this, the department emphasised the importance of community awareness, active participation, and public support in preventing rabies transmission and safeguarding both animal and human health.

The campaign reaffirms its commitment to eliminating rabies from Sikkim through regular vaccination drives, sterilisation programmes, and public awareness initiatives.