Sikkim appointed IAS officer Ravindra Telang as the new chief secretary, officials informed.

Telang will replace VB Pathak who will retire from service on December 31.

Telang, an officer of the 1995 batch, was the additional chief secretary in charge of the Education Department in his last assignment. He was appointed to the post in 2022.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Telang on his appointment and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Ravindra Telang, IAS, on his well deserved promotion as Chief Secretary of the Government of Sikkim. This remarkable achievement is a testament to his dedication, expertise, perseverance, and resolute commitment to the ideals of public service. During his tenure I am confident that Sikkim will scale greater heights of progress, prosperity, and innovation ensuring impactful governance. I extend my best wishes for his tremendous success in this pivotal role."

He further extended gratitude to outgoing Chief Secretary of the Government of Sikkim, V.B. Pathak, IAS, for "his tireless efforts and invaluable contributions to the welfare of the people of Sikkim during his tenure of service".

He stated, "I wish him good health and every success in his endeavors and a fulfilling and congenial retired life."