General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff visited military stations in North Bengal and border areas of Sikkim on October 23rd and 24th.



He wished all ranks a Happy Deepavali and assessed the security situation along Sikkim's northern borders.

The Army Chief commended the troops on their great operating efficiency and morale.



The Army Chief was pleased with the rate of infrastructure development along the border zones. Lt Gen RP Kalita, Army Commander, Eastern Command, and Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, GOC Trishakti Corps joined him.



On his arrival at Sukna Military Station on October 23rd, the COAS met with the troops at a Deepavali eve programme exhibiting India's cultural history and unity in diversity.



The Army Chief praised the troops for their efforts and wished Deepavali to all ranks and families. The COAS also praised the Mountaineering Team for summiting Mt Jonsang and Mt Domekhang, as well as the Trishakti Corps Shooting Team for taking first place in the Skill at Arms tournament recently conducted in Mhow.



The COAS toured advanced locations in North and East Sikkim, accompanied by the Army Commander and GOC. The COAS expressed his delight and advised the troops to keep ready for all sorts of challenges after reviewing the operational condition and readiness of the field formations posted along the Northern Borders in the Sikkim Sector.



On the occasion of Deepavali, the COAS gave and enjoyed sweets with the soldiers. The Chief also praised the soldiers' professionalism and devotion to duty.