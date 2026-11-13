The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps rescued more than 900 tourists and local residents stranded at Nathula, Baba Mandir and Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim following heavy snowfall, officials said on November 13.

The rescue operation was conducted on Thursday amid challenging weather conditions after heavy snowfall disrupted movement in the high-altitude region, leaving hundreds of people stranded.

Army personnel reached the affected areas and facilitated the safe evacuation of tourists and locals from the snow-covered stretches, officials said.

The three locations are among Sikkim's popular tourist destinations. Nathula is a mountain pass along the India-China border, while Baba Mandir is a shrine dedicated to Captain Harbhajan Singh, an Indian Army soldier who died on duty in 1968.

Tsomgo Lake, also known as Chhangu Lake, is a glacial lake located at a high altitude in East Sikkim.

The Army's rescue operation helped bring more than 900 stranded people to safety amid the adverse weather conditions.