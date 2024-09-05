An Army vehicle accident in Dalapchand under Pakyong district, Sikkim, claimed three lives on September 5.

The incident occurred in the Pakyong district, leading to the tragic loss of three individuals. Meanwhile, one person has been grievously injured and is receiving medical attention.

Further details about the accident are still awaited.

Earlier, three Army personnel were killed after the truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge near the Tapi area, in Upper Subansiri on the Trans-Arunachal Highway on August 27.



Also Read: Arunachal: Three Army personnel killed as truck falls into gorge in Upper Subansiri

The personnel have been identified as Hav Nakhat Singh, Nk Mukesh Kumar and Gdr Ashish.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident in June, five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed after being swept away in flash floods while their tank was crossing a river in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of eastern Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control with China.

Four jawans and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were crossing a river in the Nyoma-Chushul area in a T-72 tank as part of a drill, when there was a sudden increase in the water levels and the tank sank due to its impact, according to PTI.