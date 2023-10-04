In a virtual meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee chaired by Cabinet Secretary, Government of India, Rajiv Gauba, the Chief Secretary of Sikkim, VB Pathak, announced that at least 12-14 people stranded in a tunnel at Chungthang would be evacuated on a priority basis, followed by the evacuation of stranded tourists. This decision came as part of the comprehensive efforts to address the damages caused by flash floods in the region.

The meeting, attended by top officials from both the Central and State administrations, saw discussions on the prevailing situation in Sikkim and the urgent requirements that demanded immediate intervention.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was joined by key officials, including DG Military Operations, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Secretary of Power, Secretary of Telecommunications, Secretary of Water Resources, Secretary of Earth Sciences, Secretary of NDMA, DG BRO, DG NDRF, and relevant officers from the Government of India.

From the State administration, the meeting included the presence of the Director General of Police (DGP), ACS Home, Special DGP, Secretary cum Relief Commissioner of the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and Secretaries of concerned departments.

During the discussions, Chief Secretary VB Pathak provided a comprehensive update on the situation in the state and emphasized the need for immediate attention and assistance from the Central Government.

In response, the Cabinet Secretary assured full support and assistance to Sikkim. As part of the immediate aid efforts, three additional platoons of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be dispatched and stationed at strategic locations including Chungthang, Rangpo, and Singtam. The NDRF team for Chungthang will be air-lifted as soon as weather conditions permit. Furthermore, the evacuation of the 12-14 people stranded in a tunnel at Chungthang will be given top priority, followed by the evacuation of other stranded tourists.

To address the communication challenges in the inaccessible areas of Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung, restoration of telecommunication services will be carried out urgently. In the meantime, the Central Government will provide satellite phones to facilitate communication as an immediate relief measure.

The restoration of National Highway 10 (NH10) was highlighted as a crucial priority. Instructions have been issued from the Central Government to relevant authorities, including the West Bengal Government, the Border Roads Organization (BRO), and NHIDCL, to expedite this critical task.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has maintained constant communication with Central leadership, including a phone conversation with the Prime Minister, during which he apprised him of the state's situation. The Prime Minister assured all necessary assistance to address the challenges posed by the disaster. In addition, the Chief Minister sent a formal letter seeking vital support, particularly in areas requiring immediate intervention.