The Citizen Action Party (CAP) announced on December 3 that a whopping 1500 individuals have joined their ranks. The party claims this surge in membership is proof of the growing dissatisfaction with the existing political scenario.

Ganesh Rai, the Chief Coordinator of CAP revealed the surge in numbers during a public meeting held at Mellidara. The party's president, LP Kafley questioned the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party's track record, particularly its failure to secure Limboo Tamang seats in the state assembly. Kafley also criticized the SDF for not addressing various political issues that have plagued the region.

"Sikkim Democratic Front practices identity politics, which we believe is dangerous for society, the state, and the country. After being in power for 25 years, their government has failed to provide political stability. It's time for Sudhar (reform), and Sudhar is our mantra," stated the Citizen Action Party.

Citizen Action Party further criticized the SDF's lack of a long-term plan, branding it as "not Kranti (revolution) but bidroh (revolt)." He argued that the SKM party's promises of Kanti and Paribartan lack a blueprint, making them hollow claims. The Chief Minister's statement, "Tyo Malaii Thaha Bhayena," regarding the absence of a blueprint, was highlighted to emphasize the lack of a concrete plan for change.

Addressing the concerns raised against the SDF and SKM, the Citizen Action Party assured the public that the party possesses a detailed blueprint for Sikkim's future. "Politics should be of Sudhar, and we will take care of every citizen. In our next meeting, we will sound the bugle for the 2024 elections with the message of Sikkim Sudhar," the party declared.

The public meeting at Mellidara witnessed a substantial influx of party workers from various other political factions, including Former Minister BM Ramudamu, Social Activist Phuri Sherpa, Hari Chandra Chettri (Namthang), and Poonam Cintury. The Chief Spokesperson of CAP, DB Chauhan, dismissed SDF's attempts at rebranding as "SDF 2.0," likening it to "old wine in a new bottle" and accused the party's chief of making political moves out of fear.

Chauhan asserted, "SDF's chief, due to fear of the CBI after the 2019 election, went to Delhi and gave his 10 MLAs to BJP and 2 to SKM. This only highlights the lack of transparency and accountability in their leadership."