In the wake of the catastrophic flood that struck Sikkim on October 4, 2023, Art of Living, Sikkim extended its relentless efforts to aid the victims and facilitate the arduous cleanup process in the affected areas.

The devastating deluge left a trail of destruction, causing untold damage to life and property across the region.

On October 6, a dedicated team from Art of Living, Gangtok, delivered essential relief materials, including personal hygiene items and baby food, to the District Control Room at MG Marg. These items were marked for North Sikkim, and it was later confirmed that the much-needed supplies reached their intended destination.

On October 7, another team from Art of Living, this time from Jorethang, ventured into the affected areas of South Sikkim, including Rekek, Chalamthang, Bermiok Namphing, and Adarsh Gaon. They donated food and personal hygiene items to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims. The efforts were not limited to a single locality, as the Art of Living team from Gayzing also contributed to this noble endeavor. Moreover, they identified seven families in dire need of further assistance, and plans are underway to support these families once they leave the relief camps.

The commitment of Art of Living, Sikkim, extended further on October 13 and 14 when a team from Gangtok mobilized approximately 40 laborers equipped with the necessary tools and machinery to Singtam. This labor force, alongside volunteers from other organizations and government bodies worked to aid the cleanup process. Their efforts were particularly focused on a part of Singtam bazaar, where debris had risen to a staggering two floors high, making it inaccessible to bulldozers. The dedicated labor team toiled diligently to clear the gullies and even ventured inside affected houses to remove debris.