A special programme for children and teenagers was held at the Art of Living Centre in Tadong, Gangtok, from May 9 to May 12. This programme, called the “Intuition Process,” was organised by the Art of Living Foundation to help young minds grow in confidence and clarity.

The sessions were led by senior Art of Living teacher Amit Dhanuka. He was supported by two local teachers, Sangay Bhutia and Bhushan Rai, who helped guide the children throughout the four-day programme.

On the final day, parents were invited to attend a few sessions. This gave them a chance to see what their children had learned. Many parents were filled with joy and pride as they watched their children participate. They said it was heartwarming to see the positive changes in such a short time.

The Intuition Process is designed to help children use their natural inner strength, also known as intuition. The Art of Living believes that every child has this ability, and with proper guidance, it can be developed. The techniques used are simple and safe. They come from ancient Vedic traditions, which have been used for centuries to help people live better lives.

Through this programme, children learn how to stay calm and focused. They also learn how to make better decisions, face challenges with confidence, and think more clearly. The aim is to help children become strong, kind, and smart individuals who can handle the ups and downs of life.

Along with the Intuition Process, the children also took part in the Utkarsha Yoga program. This includes breathing techniques, basic yoga stretches, and the well-known Sudarshan Kriya. These activities help children manage their energy, stay cheerful, and concentrate better in school and other activities.

Children who attended the programme said they felt more relaxed and happy. They also felt better about themselves. Many said they were excited to continue using what they learned at home and in school. Parents were also happy with the changes they saw.