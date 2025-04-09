Over 100 artistes from Sikkim took centre stage during the grand celebration of the Madhavpur Mela held in Gujarat's Porbandar district, captivating audiences with a vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary dance performances.

Among the most enthralling acts was the Singhi Cham, a dramatic masked dance symbolising the mythical snow lion — a revered figure in Sikkimese folklore and a cultural icon of the region. The powerful movements, vibrant costumes, and spiritual energy of the dance left a lasting impression on viewers unfamiliar with the traditions of the Northeast.

Equally captivating was the performance of Tamang Selo, a rhythmic folk music and dance form intrinsic to the Tamang community. Its lively beats and dynamic choreography had the audience clapping and cheering in appreciation. Traditional Nepali dances, too, added to the charm, reflecting the cultural diversity of the state.

The delegation of performers was drawn from across Sikkim and included members of renowned groups such as Dynamic Flickers Dance Academy, Twist Your Toe Academy, Sombaria, and Folk Lok Academy of Gangtok. The blend of youth-led academies and traditional artists underlined the creative spirit of Sikkim’s emerging cultural scene and its deep-rooted heritage.

The Madhavpur Mela, held every year in the coastal village of Madhavpur Ghed, marks the legendary marriage of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, believed to have taken place in the region. What began as a local fair has now evolved into a national festival, symbolizing unity through culture. It brings together artists from all corners of India, offering them a shared space to present their traditions, stories, and performances.