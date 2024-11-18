The Sangeet Natak Akademi has selected Sikkim’s renowned singer Dr. Manoj Rai and dancer Mingma D. Lepcha for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, recognising their outstanding contributions.

The honour recognises exceptional young talent in the fields of music, dance, and drama.

The duo will receive the award at a ceremony in New Delhi on November 22.

Dr. Rai, known for his soulful renditions, and Lepcha, celebrated for her mastery in traditional dance forms, have brought significant recognition to Sikkim’s cultural landscape through their contributions.

Instituted in 2006, the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar is conferred annually to outstanding practitioners under the age of 40. The Akademi awards up to 33 artists each year across five fields: music, dance, theatre, folk and tribal arts and scholarly contributions to performing arts.