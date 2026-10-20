Sikkim’s Dilu Tamang and Tila Rupa Sapkota have been conferred the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2024 by the Sangeet Natak Akademi for their contributions to folk dance and theatre, respectively.

The awards were presented by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at a ceremony in New Delhi on October 19, 2026.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay congratulated the two artists on receiving the national honour, describing their achievements as a matter of pride for the state.

“This national recognition is a moment of immense pride for Sikkim, celebrating the extraordinary talent of our daughters who continue to bring honour to our State through their dedication to art and culture,” the Chief Minister said.

“Their achievement is Sikkim’s pride, and their success is an inspiration to generations to come!” he added.

Dilu Tamang has worked in the research, choreography and preservation of Himalayan ethnic dance forms. Her efforts have helped bring indigenous traditions, including Tamang Selo, Maruni and Chutkay, to national and international platforms. She has also represented India at the ‘Ullas’ festival in Osaka, Japan.

Tila Rupa Sapkota, a Gangtok-based actor and theatre practitioner, trained at the National School of Drama (NSD) Sikkim Training Centre. She spent more than a decade with the NSD Sikkim Repertory Company and has mentored young performing artists across the region.

Instituted by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2006, the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar recognises outstanding performing artists below the age of 40 for their contributions to music, dance, theatre and traditional folk arts. The award seeks to encourage young talent and recognise achievements in India's performing arts.