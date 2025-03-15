The Organisation of Musicians and Artists of Sikkim (OMAS) announced that Sikkim Cabinet Minister GT Dhungel has accepted its invitation to serve as the Chief Patron for the 12th foundation day celebration.

The event will also mark the grand unveiling of Souvenirs of Sikkim, a special initiative dedicated to preserve and promote the state’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.

OMAS has been a key platform for musicians, artists, and cultural practitioners in Sikkim for the past 12 years, playing a vital role in supporting local talent, organising events, and ensuring that the artistic traditions of the state continue to thrive.

The upcoming foundation day celebration will be a tribute to Sikkim’s creative community, featuring performances, exhibitions, and cultural showcases.

One of the main highlights of the event will be the launch of Souvenirs of Sikkim, a project designed to showcase the essence of Sikkim’s art and culture through music, visual arts, and traditional artifacts. This initiative is expected to provide a new platform for artists to reach wider audiences and preserve the cultural identity of the state.

The event is likely to attract artists, musicians, cultural enthusiasts, and dignitaries from across Sikkim. With the support of GT Dhungel as Chief Patron, OMAS aims to strengthen its mission of fostering artistic excellence and ensuring that the creative legacy of Sikkim is carried forward for future generations.

OMAS has expressed its gratitude to the minister for his encouragement and support. His association with the organisation is expected to further boost its efforts in promoting Sikkim’s diverse artistic heritage.