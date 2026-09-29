Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival 2026 to be held in Gangtok from October 28–30

The second edition of the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival (SALF) 2026 will be held from October 28 to 30 at The Ridge Park in Gangtok, bringing together celebrated writers, poets, thinkers and artists from across India and beyond.

The dates and venue were announced at a press conference attended by Sikkim MLAs Delay Namgyal Barfungpa and Aditya Golay Tamang, along with Teamwork Arts Senior Vice President Syed Shams Jawaid.

An initiative of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), the three-day festival is presented by the Students Welfare Board and the Education Department of the Government of Sikkim and produced by Teamwork Arts. The festival will be free and open to all.

SALF 2026 aims to connect Sikkim's rich cultural traditions, diverse communities and oral histories with national and international literary perspectives. The festival will feature prominent literary figures, including William Dalrymple, Mamang Dai, Ranjit Hoskote, Chuden Kabimo, Stephen Alter, Nawaraj Parajuli, Yuvan Aves and Guru T. Ladakhi.

The programme will include sessions and performances such as Echoes of Verse, कविता कन्सर्ट: Beats of Poetry, These Hills Called Home and A Borderland State of Mind. These sessions will explore themes of identity, memory and the relationship between people and the Himalayan landscape.

With a focus on youth engagement, the festival will also organise interactive workshops for children and young adults. The workshops will be facilitated by Gangtok-based creative organisations Tangible Tangerines and Mind Matters, providing opportunities for participants to explore creativity, develop critical thinking and engage in cultural exchange.

Through literature, poetry, discussions and creative activities, SALF 2026 seeks to provide a platform for diverse voices and encourage conversations connecting Sikkim's cultural heritage with wider national and international perspectives.