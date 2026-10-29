The second edition of the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival (SALF) entered its second day on October 29 at The Ridge Park in Gangtok, drawing students, authors and art enthusiasts to a series of discussions, workshops and cultural programmes.

The three-day festival, running from October 28 to 30, is an initiative of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. It is presented by the Students’ Welfare Board under the Education Department and produced by Teamwork Arts, the organisers behind the Jaipur Literature Festival. Entry to the festival is free and open to all.

The programme features prominent writers and thinkers, including William Dalrymple, Mamang Dai, Ranjit Hoskote, Stephen Alter and Chuden Kabimo. Sessions cover a wide range of subjects, including climate change, wildlife conservation, mental health, folklore and literature from Northeast India. Music performances, children’s workshops and poetry readings are also part of the programme.

Highlighting the festival’s inclusive approach, Aditya Golay, Chief Patron of SALF and Soreng-Chakung MLA, said the event was designed to bring students, writers and art enthusiasts together without a VIP culture.

“We don't have a VIP culture. We are doing something new. There are no everyday VIPs, just students, litterateurs and arts enthusiasts. Anyone can come, join our sessions and interact,” Golay said.

He added that the festival was receiving positive feedback and benefiting not only students and young people but also local businesses, including hotels and restaurants, by attracting authors and literary figures from across India and abroad.

Golay said the organisers hoped to expand the festival’s reach and establish it as a regular event on Sikkim’s cultural calendar, linking literary engagement with tourism.

With its mix of literary discussions, artistic performances and public participation, SALF is seeking to strengthen Sikkim’s position on India’s growing literary festival circuit.