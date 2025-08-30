Sikkim asks vehicle owners to clear pending fines by August 31

Sikkim’s Transport Department has reminded all vehicle owners to settle pending fines under the One Time Settlement Scheme (OTSS) by August 31, warning that strict action will be taken against defaulters.

Officials said all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state will remain open on the deadline to facilitate payments.

Vehicle owners can check their pending fines online by visiting the official portal at www.challan.antd.in

and entering their vehicle number. Motor Vehicle Inspectors will be on duty to assist citizens in clearing their dues.



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Officials warned that non-payment of fines could lead to seizure of documents and impounding of vehicles. Those who believe they have been wrongly fined are advised to visit their respective RTO with valid documents.

The department also emphasised that registered mobile numbers linked to vehicles must be valid and up-to-date. Outdated or invalid numbers will not be accepted as an excuse for missing the payment deadline or failing to receive departmental notifications.