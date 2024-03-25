Aspiring Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party candidate Gyanden Lachungpa has decided to file independent candidature after expressing dissatisfaction over announcement of latest SKM candidate list

Gyanden Lachungpa, from the Lachen Mangan constituency, has decided to file as an independent candidate from his constituency, urging the party to reconsider their decision. Lachungpa believes the declared candidate is losing support and that he himself has the backing of the party cadre.

He cites past blunders made by the declared candidate during his term as the reason for his potential victory. Lachungpa has stated that he will leave the party if the decision is not reconsidered. He compared the party's decision to favoring a spare player over a winning one.

Also read: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha unveils candidate roster for Legislative and Lok Sabha elections