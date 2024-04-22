the Tadong College Auditorium in Sikkim was awash with the vibrant colors and infectious energy of the Assamese Bihu festival. Hosted by the Sikkim University Assamese Society (SUAS), the event brought together Assamese students studying in Sikkim and professionals from the community to celebrate their main festival, Bihu.

Under the banner of SUAS, the celebration was a testament to the unity and camaraderie among Assamese individuals in Sikkim. Academicians, researchers, and working professionals joined in the festivities, adding to the diversity and richness of the occasion.

The organizers spared no effort in ensuring that guests were treated to a true Assamese experience, presenting them with traditional food and delicacies that tantalized the taste buds and transported them to the heart of Assam.

The highlight of the evening was the mesmerizing cultural performances by students from Sikkim University. With grace and finesse, they showcased Assamese traditions through performances like "Diha Naam," "Husori," "Sattriya Nritya," "Borgeet," and other performances ancaptivating the audience and bringing the essence of Assam to the stage.

SUAS President, Deekshamoni Tamuli, Vice President Charchita Borthakur, and General Secretary Ritupon Boruah expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming response to the event. With more than 250 people in attendance, the celebration was a resounding success, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among Assamese individuals in Sikkim.

As the echoes of laughter and music filled the auditorium, the Assamese Bihu festival at Sikkim became not just a celebration of culture, but also a reaffirmation of the bonds that unite communities across geographical boundaries.