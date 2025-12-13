Sikkim assembly approves key report backing tribal status for 12 'left-out' communities

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly on December 12 approved a key resolution endorsing the final report of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee, paving the way for tribal status for 12 indigenous communities that have long remained outside the Scheduled Tribe list.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who moved the resolution, described the decision as a major step towards justice and formal recognition for the affected communities. He said the government had handled the issue with seriousness and professional rigour to ensure that no group in the state was denied its legitimate rights.

Tamang criticised the previous SDF government for allowing the matter to remain unresolved and politically sensitive for years. He said his administration acted decisively by constituting a high-level committee of national experts in November 2024 to examine the issue in depth.

According to the chief minister, the committee conducted extensive research and consultations before submitting its recommendations. The report was presented to the Assembly to advance the long-pending demand for tribal status for the 12 communities.

With the Assembly’s approval, the report will now be sent to the Centre for further consideration. Tamang acknowledged the contribution of committee members, subject experts and representatives of indigenous communities for their cooperation throughout the process.

The one-day session also saw the passage of eight amendment bills. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha holds all 32 seats in the current Assembly. Speaker MN Sherpa adjourned the House sine die after the day’s proceedings concluded.