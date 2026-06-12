Sikkim Assembly Budget session to begin on June 29

The Budget session of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly will commence on June 29, according to an official notification issued on June 12.

The House will meet at 11 a.m. in the Assembly Hall in Gangtok, marking the start of the session during which the State Budget for the financial year will be presented.

The notification, issued by Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretary Palit Kumar Gurung, stated that Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa has reconvened the House under Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Assembly.

Officials said the Budget session is likely to continue for five days.

The annual Budget of the State government will be tabled during the session and subsequently taken up for discussion and passage by the 32-member Assembly.

Besides financial business, the House is also expected to deliberate on a range of issues concerning the Himalayan State and take up legislative matters scheduled for the session.