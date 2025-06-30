Sikkim Assembly clears key bills on education, governance in one-day session

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly concluded a one-day session of the Eleventh Assembly’s Second Session (Part IV) on June 30, during which two significant bills were introduced and passed without opposition. The legislative activity centred on reforms in education and anti-corruption mechanisms, marking a productive day for the state government.

The Assembly passed The Scholars University of Skills and Innovation, Sikkim Bill, 2025, aimed at establishing a new university to bolster skill development and innovation in the state. Alongside it, The Sikkim Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was also approved, revising the existing framework for investigating corruption complaints against public officials.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the session and praised the coordination among departments and legislative members. “This sitting witnessed important legislative proceedings, including the introduction and passage of two bills,” Tamang stated.

In addition to legislative matters, the Assembly tabled the Annual Consolidated Audit Report on Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipalities for 2023–24. This report evaluates the financial health and performance of grassroots governance bodies. Annual reports from several key departments — including Agriculture, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies, and the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) — were also submitted for review.

Acknowledging the smooth proceedings, the Chief Minister thanked Speaker M N Sherpa and Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa for their leadership. “I also want to express my gratitude to the Cabinet Secretary, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Assembly Secretariat, Sikkim Police, and senior officials and staff from various departments,” he said. “Their coordination and dedication ensured that the session was conducted without any issues.”