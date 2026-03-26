Sikkim Assembly clears key Financial Bills, Rs 8,323 crore Vote-on-Account passed amid poll code

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly on March 26 passed an Rs 8,323-crore Vote-on-Account for 2026–27 and cleared several key financial and legislative measures during the fourth session of its eleventh Assembly, held amid the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for upcoming municipal elections.

The one-day session began with Governor Om Prakash Mathur addressing the House. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who also holds the Finance portfolio, replied to the Motion of Thanks and piloted major financial proposals.

The Vote-on-Account will allow the government to withdraw up to Rs 8,323.31 crore from the Consolidated Fund of Sikkim to meet essential expenditure until a full budget is presented after the elections. The interim measure ensures continuity in governance while adhering to election norms.

The Assembly also approved the First Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025–26, with a revised outlay of over Rs 11,361.96 crore across sectors such as power, roads and bridges, health, education, rural development and urban infrastructure. The power sector accounted for a significant share of capital expenditure.

The House passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bills related to both the supplementary grants and the Vote-on-Account, enabling legal withdrawal of funds from the state treasury.

On the legislative front, the Assembly cleared the Sikkim Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening urban governance, while the Scholars University of Skills and Innovation Bill, 2025, was withdrawn.

A resolution was also adopted to rename Pakyong Airport as Trilochan Pokhrel Airport.

The session saw the tabling of audit reports and committee findings, along with the constitution of key Assembly committees for 2026–27.

Addressing the House, Tamang said the interim budget would ensure uninterrupted government functioning during the election period while maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.