Sikkim Assembly convenes special session, anti-corruption and education reforms on agenda

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly held a special one-day session on Monday, focusing on key legislative and financial matters concerning governance, education, and transparency.

Two significant bills were introduced during the session. Minister-in-Charge of Education, Raju Basnet, moved for the introduction of the Scholars University of Skills and Innovation, Sikkim Bill, 2025, aimed at establishing a forward-looking institution to boost skill development and innovation in the state’s higher education sector.

Simultaneously, in his capacity as Minister-in-Charge of the Law Department, Basnet also introduced the Sikkim Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill seeks to amend the existing Lokayukta Act with provisions to enhance the investigative and oversight powers of the Lokayukta—the state’s premier anti-corruption authority. The House took the bill into consideration immediately after its introduction and is expected to pass it within the day.

The proposed amendments are designed to bolster the Lokayukta’s capacity to investigate complaints against high-ranking officials including the Chief Minister, ministers, and government employees, thereby reinforcing the state’s commitment to clean governance.

In addition, Chief Minister P.S. Tamang, who also oversees the Finance Department, presented the Annual Consolidated Audit Report for the fiscal year 2023–24. The report reviews the financial performance and accountability of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies across Sikkim.