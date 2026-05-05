Sikkim Assembly delegation attends national committee meet on legislative reforms in Jaipur

Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Mingma Norbu Sherpa attended the meeting of the “Committee of Presiding Officers to Review the Committee System” held at the Constitution Club of Rajasthan and the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in Jaipur.

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly delegation included Secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung, Principal Director Karma Tshering Gyatso Bhutia of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat, and PS to the Speaker Aadarsh Chhetri.

The meeting was chaired by Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, who heads the committee. Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, and Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy also participated in the deliberations.

During the meeting, the committee decided to consider the draft report of the “Committee of Presiding Officers to Review the Committee System” for onward submission to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after its adoption in the next meeting.

Ahead of the deliberations, delegates visited the premises of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the Deputy Chief Minister were also present during the lunch hosted by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.