Sikkim Assembly delegation joins 11th CPA India Region Conference in Bengaluru

A delegation from the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (CPA Sikkim Branch), led by Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa and Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, attended the inaugural ceremony of the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference held at Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday, September 11.

The delegation included Assembly Secretary Shri Lalit Kumar Gurung, Principal Director Karma Tshering Gyatso Bhutia, Senior PS to the Deputy Speaker Pradeep Gurung, and PS to the Speaker Aadarsh Chhetri.

Ahead of the inaugural session, Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa participated in the Executive Committee Meeting at the Conference Hall of Vidhan Soudha.

The conference was formally inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker and CPA India Region Chairperson Om Birla. The inaugural address also featured Hon’ble Karnataka Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraja Shivalingappa. The welcome address was delivered by Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader Fareed.

Presiding Officers, Secretaries, and senior officials from various State and Union Territory legislatures across India attended the event. A patriotic light-and-sound show and cultural programme marked the inaugural ceremony.

Speakers from Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka were present in traditional attire, for which Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Ritu Khanduri (Uttarakhand Speaker), and Satish Mahana (Uttar Pradesh Speaker) were recognized for their best representations and felicitated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The two-day conference, scheduled to continue on September 12–13, will deliberate on the theme: “Debates and Discussion in the Houses of Legislature: Building People’s Trust, Meeting People’s Aspirations.”

In a special recognition, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nominated Mingma Norbu Sherpa as one of the Panel of Chairmen for the Plenary Session of the Conference.