Sikkim Assembly delegation participates in National Speakers’ Meet at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

A delegation from the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, led by Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa and Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, participated in the Conference of All India Speakers and Deputy Speakers held at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Saturday, August 23. The team also included Assembly Secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung and senior officials.

The national conference was organized to mark the 100th anniversary of Vithalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel’s appointment as the first Indian elected Speaker of a legislature. The event commenced with floral tributes at Patel’s statue, followed by the inauguration of a special exhibition showcasing his life, legacy, and immense contributions to Indian parliamentary democracy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the conference, hailing Vithalbhai Patel’s pivotal role in laying the foundations of India’s legislative framework during the pre-independence era. The ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and presiding officers from across India.

The second session of the conference focused on two central themes. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the session on “Role of Nationalist Leaders of the Pre-Independence Central Legislatures in Freedom Movement and Social Reforms”, emphasizing how leaders effectively used legislative forums to advance India’s independence struggle.

The session on “India – Mother of Democracy” was led by Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, who highlighted India’s civilizational democratic ethos and stressed the need to safeguard parliamentary institutions.

In the evening, the Sikkim delegation, along with representatives from other states, attended a preparatory meeting at the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the upcoming 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), scheduled to be held in Bridgetown, Barbados, from October 6 to 12, 2025. The meeting was chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who briefed delegates on India’s participation and role in the global parliamentary forum.