The counting of votes for the Sikkim Assembly elections, which took place on April 19, 2024, has begun. The primary contest is expected to be between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), led by Prem Singh Tamang, and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by Pawan Kumar Chamling. Candidates from the BJP and Congress are also in the fray.

The election results will be announced today, with vote counting commencing under tight security from 6 am. The SKM aims to secure another term, while the SDF seeks to reclaim power. Additionally, nominees from the BJP, Congress, and the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) are competing.

Observers from the Election Commission have established comprehensive security measures for the vote-counting process.

Votes will be counted for nine seats in Gangtok district, seven in Namchi, five in Pakyong, four each in Soreng and Gyalshing, and three in Mangan.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the SKM is projected to retain power with 24-30 seats, while the BJP might secure 0-2 seats. Other parties are expected to win between 0-6 seats in the northeastern state.