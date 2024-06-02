Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024 highlights: PM Modi congratulates SKM Chief Prem Singh Tamang, says looking forward to work with the state government
India TodayNE | Updated: Jun 2, 2024 18:21 IST
The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Sikkim began at 6 am on Sunday. According to early trends, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in 22 seats, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are each ahead in one seat. Counting of votes begins for the Sikkim Assembly Election 2024.Early trends show a lead for Delay Namgyal Barfungpa in the 27 Gangtok (BL) Assembly Constituency with 1663 votes.
The counting of votes for the Sikkim Assembly elections, which took place on April 19, 2024, has begun. The primary contest is expected to be between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), led by Prem Singh Tamang, and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by Pawan Kumar Chamling. Candidates from the BJP and Congress are also in the fray.
The election results will be announced today, with vote counting commencing under tight security from 6 am. The SKM aims to secure another term, while the SDF seeks to reclaim power. Additionally, nominees from the BJP, Congress, and the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) are competing.
Observers from the Election Commission have established comprehensive security measures for the vote-counting process.
Votes will be counted for nine seats in Gangtok district, seven in Namchi, five in Pakyong, four each in Soreng and Gyalshing, and three in Mangan.
According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the SKM is projected to retain power with 24-30 seats, while the BJP might secure 0-2 seats. Other parties are expected to win between 0-6 seats in the northeastern state.
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PM Modi congratulates SKM and CM Tamang on Sikkim Assembly Election victory
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Taking to X', Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, Congratulations to SKM and CM @PSTamangGolay for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. I look forward to working with the State Government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times.
"I thank all those who voted for @BJP4Sikkim in the Assembly Elections. I also appreciate the efforts put in by our Karyakartas. Our Party will always be at the forefront of working towards Sikkim’s development and fulfilling people’s aspirations", PM further added.
Sonam Lama triumphs in 32-Sangha Assembly showdown with stunning 579-vote victory
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In a thrilling and closely fought contest, Sonam Lama emerged victorious in the 32-Sangha Assembly Constituency, securing his seat with a decisive total of 579 votes after the final round of counting in Mangan district. His win marks a significant achievement in a hotly contested election, showcasing his strong support and leadership in the region.
CM Prem Singh Tamang triumphs, says SKM achieved in 5 Years what opposition couldn't do in 25 years
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, celebrating a landslide victory with 31 out of 32 seats, expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of Sikkim. Addressing the defeat of former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, Tamang highlighted the impressive strides made by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). He proudly stated, "We worked from the heart to make Sikkim a good state. We have completed their 25 years of work within 5 years," underscoring the transformative impact of SKM's dedication and development efforts despite last year's devastating floods.
Loknath Sharma leads the charge, SKM dominates Gyalshing Barnyak
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In a stunning display of political prowess, Loknath Sharma of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in the Gyalshing Barnyak constituency, playing a pivotal role in propelling the party towards a sweeping victory. Sharma's commanding lead highlights the growing support for SKM, marking a significant shift in the region's political landscape.
SKM surges toward dominance, Leads in 29 of 32 seats
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In a decisive shift, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is on the brink of securing a comfortable majority in the Sikkim Assembly, leading in 29 out of 32 seats. With the majority mark set at 17 seats, SKM's near-sweep signals a powerful mandate from the voters, poised to reshape the political landscape of the state.
Prem Singh Tamang shines, dominates Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung in a dual cictory
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Chief Minister and SKM chief, Prem Singh Tamang, leads in both Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies, demonstrating strong performance in the elections.
Pintso Namgyal Lepcha of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Wins Decisively in Djongu AC
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, representing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), secured a decisive win from the Djongu Assembly constituency, expressing gratitude to his supporters and party president for their backing.
SKM crosses majority mark with leads on 28 seats; SDF trailing with 1 seat
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Supporters and workers of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) gather at the Zila Panchayat office in Mangan district as the counting of votes is underway for the Sikkim Assembly elections Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) crossed the halfway mark; leading on 28 seats. SDF is leading on one seat. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 Assembly seats.
Stunning Turnout at Polling Booth No. 4/16: Lok Nath Sharma Dominates with 1251 Votes
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In an impressive display of democratic participation, Polling Booth No. 4/16 witnessed a substantial voter turnout, contributing a total of 2558 votes to the electoral process. Lok Nath Sharma emerged as the clear frontrunner with an overwhelming 1251 votes. Following him were Khusandra Prasad Sharma with 1032 votes, Tika Prasad Sharma with 131 votes, Pujan Kharka with 76 votes, and Bharat Kumar Sharma with 43 votes. Additionally, 25 votes were cast for the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option, while no votes were rejected.
This significant input brings the cumulative total to 8594 votes, with the grand total standing at 11152 votes, highlighting the community's strong engagement in the election.
2,558 Total Votes Cast at Polling Booth No. 4/15 Reflects Diverse Voter Preferences
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
At Polling Booth No. 4/15, a total of 2,558 votes were cast, showcasing a diverse range of voter preferences. Khusandra Prasad Sharma received substantial support with 1,032 votes, while Bharat Kumar Sharma and Tika Prasad Sharma garnered 43 and 131 votes respectively. Pujan Kharka secured 76 votes, and the option for 'None of the Above' (NOTA) was chosen by 25 voters. Notably, there were no rejected votes, highlighting the electorate's engagement and clarity in their voting choices. This high turnout reflects an active and participatory democratic process in the community.
Intense competition at polling booth No. 4/14: Lok Nath Sharma secures dominant victory
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In a tightly contested election at Polling Booth No. 4/14, Lok Nath Sharma emerged as the clear frontrunner, securing a commanding 1,251 votes out of a total 2,558 cast. Trailing behind, Khusandra Prasad Sharma garnered significant support with 1,032 votes, while Tika Prasad Sharma obtained 131 votes. Pujan Kharka and Bharat Kumar Sharma received 76 and 43 votes respectively. The option for 'None of the Above' (NOTA) was selected by 25 voters, and there were no rejected votes. This polling booth saw a high voter turnout and a decisive victory for Lok Nath Sharma, reflecting a strong preference among the electorate.
Lok Nath Sharma wins by a landslide in polling booth No. 4/13
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In the latest election results from Polling Booth No. 4/13, Lok Nath Sharma emerged as the clear frontrunner, securing an impressive 1,251 votes out of a total of 2,558 votes cast. His closest competitor, Khusandra Prasad Sharma, garnered 1,032 votes. Tika Prasad Sharma received 131 votes, followed by Pujan Kharka with 76 votes and Bharat Kumar Sharma with 43 votes. Additionally, 25 voters opted for NOTA (None of the Above), and no votes were rejected. This decisive victory highlights Lok Nath Sharma's strong support base and effective campaign strategy in this constituency.
Sonam Lama of SKM wins Mangan (monk seat) in 32-Sangha constituency with 579 votes
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Sonam Lama from the Sikkim Krantikar Morcha (SKM) emerged victorious in the closely contested 32-Sangha Assembly Constituency election in Mangan district. In the third and decisive round of counting, Sonam Lama received a total of 238 votes, boosting his cumulative total to 579 votes. The cumulative total votes cast stood at 1,096 after the final round, with Sonam Lama securing 579 votes, Tseten Tashi Bhutia with 336 votes and others with smaller counts. There were no rejected votes in this round.
Shyari Shifts: SDF takes early lead with 2324 Votes, SKM trails at 1568 in initial count
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In a nail-biting start to the Shyari constituency race, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has surged ahead with a commanding lead, securing 2,324 votes in the first round of counting. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) trails with 1,568 votes, setting the stage for a fierce battle as the vote tally continues.
After second round of counting SKM leading in 31 seats out of 32 seats except Shyari constituency
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In the 2024 Sikkim Assembly Elections, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading significantly. After the second round of counting, SKM is ahead in 31 out of 32 constituencies, with the exception of the Shyari constituency. This strong performance indicates a potential landslide victory for SKM, solidifying their dominance in the state’s political landscape.
Gangtok's 27th constituency sees surge with 2,978 votes, while Sangkha's 32nd tallies a modest 270
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In a dramatic tally, the 27 Gangtok constituency in Sikkim surged to a total of 2,978 votes, overshadowing the 32 Sangkha constituency's count, which reached a modest 270 votes. The stark contrast paints a vivid picture of electoral dynamics in these two vibrant regions
Prem Singh Tamang leads in Soreng Chakung: SKM Party optimistic about election results
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Prem Singh Tamang, the SKM candidate from Soreng Chakung, is currently leading in the overall trends. The SKM party expresses optimism about the results.
Sonam Lama leads in 32 Sangkha Assembly Constituency with significant margin
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In the latest vote count for the 32 Sangkha Assembly Constituency, Sonam Lama is leading with a substantial margin of 270 votes. Trailing behind is Tseten Tashi Bhutia with 103 votes. Tshering Lama and Norcho Lepcha have garnered 5 and 3 votes respectively, while the NOTA (None of the Above) option has recorded 3 votes.
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