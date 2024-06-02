In Gyalshing Barnyak Constituency, the 3rd round results have shown Loknath Sharma, the candidate from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), in the lead.

Here's a breakdown of the latest results from the constituency:

Polling Booth No. 4/13: Bharat Kumar Sharma (43 votes), Lok Nath Sharma (1251 votes), Tika Prasad Sharma (131 votes), Pujan Kharka (76 votes), Khusandra Prasad Sharma (1032 votes), NOTA (25 votes), Rejected Vote (0 votes), Total Vote (2558 votes).

Polling Booth No. 4/14: Bharat Kumar Sharma (43 votes), Lok Nath Sharma (1251 votes), Tika Prasad Sharma (131 votes), Pujan Kharka (76 votes), Khusandra Prasad Sharma (1032 votes), NOTA (25 votes), Rejected Vote (0 votes), Total Vote (2558 votes).

Polling Booth No. 4/15: Bharat Kumar Sharma (43 votes), Lok Nath Sharma (1251 votes), Tika Prasad Sharma (131 votes), Pujan Kharka (76 votes), Khusandra Prasad Sharma (1032 votes), NOTA (25 votes), Rejected Vote (0 votes), Total Vote (2558 votes).

Polling Booth No. 4/16: Bharat Kumar Sharma (43 votes), Lok Nath Sharma (1251 votes), Tika Prasad Sharma (131 votes), Pujan Kharka (76 votes), Khusandra Prasad Sharma (1032 votes), NOTA (25 votes), Rejected Vote (0 votes), Total Vote (2558 votes).

Cumulative Total: 8594

Grand Total: 11152