As anticipation mounts for the forthcoming election results, meticulous preparations have commenced in the Soreng district. Scheduled for the 2nd and 4th of June, the counting for both assembly and parliamentary polls is set to be a pivotal moment in the democratic process.

At the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Soreng, the initial randomization of counting personnel took place, marking a crucial step in the lead-up to the electoral verdict. Chaired by Ms. Yishey D Yongda, the District Electoral Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Soreng, the process garnered the presence of Mr. Dhiraj Subedi, Deputy DEO and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Soreng, along with Mr. DR Bista, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Headquarters.

A total contingent of 198 counting personnel has been meticulously selected to oversee the process, comprising Supervisors, Counting Assistants, and Micro Observers. The selection was conducted with utmost transparency and integrity, employing the National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal for the randomization procedure.

The significance of this undertaking cannot be overstated, as it underscores the commitment of electoral authorities to ensure a fair and transparent outcome. With the collective efforts of dedicated personnel and the adoption of advanced technological tools, the electoral process in Soreng district is poised to uphold the principles of democracy and accountability.

As the nation braces itself for the unveiling of election results, all eyes are on Soreng district, where the meticulous planning and execution of the counting process stand as a testament to the democratic ethos of the nation.