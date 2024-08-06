The second day of the Budget Session 2024-25 of the Eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly saw the passing of crucial legislation alongside tributes to three distinguished figures.



The House approved the Sikkim Court Fees and Stamps on Documents (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024; and the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Bill, 2024.

The session began with Members paying their respects to late Sonam Gyatso Bhutia, former MLA of Barfung Constituency; late Pahalman Subba, former MP of Sikkim; and late Ram Chandra Poudyal, former Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led the tributes, reflecting on the contributions of each departed leader. Sherpa highlighted Sonam Gyatso Bhutia’s dedication to Barfung Constituency, his extensive public service, and his roles in various capacities including as Chairman of SISCO Bank and the Forest Department.

Bhutia, who passed away on May 29, 2024, at 66, was remembered for his integrity and commitment. Chief Minister Tamang lauded his efforts in advancing development, education, and healthcare in Sikkim.

Pahalman Subba, who died on June 26, 2024, at the age of 90, was commemorated for his role as the first MP of Sikkim and his significant contributions to education and politics. Subba’s advocacy for Limboo-Tamang communities and his literary works were highlighted.

Late Ram Chandra Poudyal, who was found deceased on July 16, 2024, at 80, was recognized for his pivotal role in the 1973 democratic movement and his leadership as the first Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. His advocacy for democratic reforms and his impact on Sikkim’s transition to a state were particularly noted.

The Assembly observed a two-minute silence in honour of the departed leaders.