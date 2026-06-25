Sikkim Assembly reconvened on July 20 amid opposition criticism over delayed budget

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly has been reconvened for July 20, 2026, with the sitting scheduled to begin at 11:00 am in the Assembly Hall at Gangtok.

According to a notification issued by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat on June 25, Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa exercised his powers under Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to reconvene the House.

The announcement comes amid criticism from opposition parties, which have questioned the delay in the presentation of the state's annual budget. Opposition leaders recently alleged that the government had failed to hold the budget session within the expected timeframe and expressed concern over the absence of a budget for the current financial year.

The Assembly session was initially expected to be held towards the end of June but has now been rescheduled to July 20, extending the wait for the budget presentation.

The opposition has described the delay as unusual and has sought clarification from the government regarding the reasons behind the postponement. The upcoming session is expected to draw attention to the budget issue and other key matters concerning the state's administration and finances.