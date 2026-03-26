Sikkim Assembly renames Pakyong Airport after freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel

In a significant move to honour a key figure in Sikkim’s freedom movement, the Sikkim Legislative Assembly on March 26, 2026 adopted a government resolution to rename Pakyong Airport as Trilochan Pokhrel Airport.

The resolution, introduced by Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia during the Eleventh Assembly’s Fourth Session, was passed as Resolution No. 1 of 2026. The move seeks to honour Trilochan Pokhrel, regarded as one of Sikkim’s earliest freedom fighters and a respected figure within the Khas (Chettri-Bahun) community.

Speaking on the resolution, the Chief Minister highlighted that Pokhrel was referred to as “Bandhe Pokhrel” by Mahatma Gandhi, underscoring his close ideological association with the national movement. Born in Tareythang Busty in the Pakyong subdivision of East Sikkim in the late 1890s, Pokhrel was deeply influenced by Gandhian principles. He actively participated in major movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Civil Disobedience Movement, and the Quit India Movement.

He also spent time at Sabarmati Ashram and the Sarvodaya Ashram in Bihar, promoting ideals of Swadeshi, non-violence, and Satyagraha. Pokhrel encouraged khadi spinning, boycott of foreign goods, and communal harmony, helping connect Sikkim to the broader Indian freedom struggle during its time as a protectorate.

Pokhrel passed away in 1969 and was posthumously honoured with the L.D. Kazi Award in 2018 for his role in Sikkim’s democratic awakening. Historical accounts describe him as a proponent of self-reliance and national consciousness.

Pakyong Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, 2018, is India’s 100th operational airport and remains Sikkim’s only air link. Built in the Himalayan foothills, it plays a crucial role in the state’s connectivity. However, operations have remained suspended since June 2024 due to weather-related challenges, with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry currently working on plans to resume flights, including potential connectivity to Guwahati.