The second session of the Eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly opened with a packed agenda, focusing on critical legislative business. The day began at 10:50 am with the arrival of Governor Om Prakash Mathur, followed by his address to the House at 11:00 am, marking the formal commencement of proceedings.

A key highlight was the swearing-in of newly elected members, overseen by Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa. The House also paid tribute to former MLA Thutop Bhutia with an obituary reference.

Legislative action took centre stage as Chief Minister PS Tamang introduced the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address, seconded by Minister Arun Kumar Upreti. A detailed discussion ensued, with the Chief Minister addressing concerns raised by legislators.

Among the major legislative developments, the Sikkim Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was introduced by the Chief Minister in his capacity as Transport Minister. Education Minister Raju Basnet brought forward multiple bills, including those establishing Swastik University and Trident University of Applied Sciences, aimed at expanding Sikkim’s higher education infrastructure.

The Assembly also undertook procedural matters, including the election of the Committee on Estimates for the financial year 2024-25. Audit reports for key commissions, such as the Sikkim State Commission for Women and the Sikkim State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, were tabled.

To conclude the day’s session, Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa announced the presentation of annual reports from multiple state departments, including Food and Civil Supplies, Mines and Geology, and the Sikkim State Food Commission.