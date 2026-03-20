Sikkim Assembly session on March 26: Governor Om Prakash Mathur summons key sitting in Gangtok

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly will convene its next session on March 26, 2026, at 11 am, as per an official notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The notification stated that the session has been summoned by the Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, under the provisions of Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India. The session will be held at the Assembly Secretariat in Gangtok.

The order has been issued for general information and circulated among all members of the Assembly and senior government officials. Copies have also been forwarded to key authorities, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.

The session forms part of the regular legislative process where governance, policy matters, and administrative issues are deliberated. While the detailed agenda has not yet been disclosed, the upcoming sitting is expected to take up several key issues concerning the state.