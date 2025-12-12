Sikkim Assembly set for busy session today as key bills come up for tabling

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly is set for an active and significant sitting today as it convenes for the third session of the Eleventh Assembly, with a packed agenda of legislative business and government resolutions.

Proceedings will begin at 10:50 a.m., followed by an obituary reference at 11:00 a.m. in memory of former MLA Late Athup Lepcha.

Following the tribute, the House will move directly into legislative business, with several major Bills scheduled for introduction, consideration and passage. Chief Minister P.S. Tamang, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will introduce the Sikkim Goods and Services (Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with the Sikkim Land Revenue Bill, 2025.

Public Health Engineering Minister Sonam Lama is slated to table two key Bills — the Sikkim Sewerage and Sewage Disposal Bill, 2025, and the Sikkim Water Supply and Water Charges Bill, 2025. Law Minister Raju Basnet will introduce the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Sikkim Bill, 2025, while the Chief Minister, in his role as Transport Minister, will bring forward the Sikkim Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Urban Development Minister Bhoj Raj Rai will present amendments to the Sikkim Town and Country Planning Act, and the Education Minister is expected to introduce the Sikkim Private Universities Bill, 2025. All of these Bills are expected to be taken up during today’s sitting.

A major government resolution is also on the agenda. Social Welfare Minister Samdup Lepcha will place a resolution seeking the Assembly’s ratification of the final report of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee, which recommended the inclusion of twelve left-out indigenous communities in the Scheduled Tribes list. The House is expected to consider and adopt the resolution.

Later in the session, the Chief Minister will present several audit reports, including those from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India pertaining to state finances and departmental performance. Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa will table the annual reports of various commissions and government departments.

Today’s proceedings are expected to be one of the most substantial sittings of the current Assembly term, with lawmakers preparing for an extended day of discussions and legislative approvals.