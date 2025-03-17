Sikkim's Legislative Assembly will hold a special four-day session beginning March 25 to discuss the 2025-26 budget and other pressing government matters. Assembly Secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung announced the session through an official notification, citing Rule 16 of the Assembly's procedural rules.

Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa has directed all members to convene at the Assembly Hall in Gangtok at 11:00 am on March 25. This session follows the previous assembly sitting that concluded on February 21.

The notification outlines strict procedural timelines for lawmakers. Questions must be submitted by March 15, while any proposed resolutions require submission by March 18, at least seven days before the session begins.

Assembly officials have emphasized that questions must be concise, relevant, and within state government jurisdiction. Questions containing arguments, personal remarks, or hypothetical scenarios will not be considered.

Senior government officials, including the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries, have been notified to prepare for the session, which will primarily focus on financial allocations for the upcoming fiscal year.