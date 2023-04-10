A special assembly session will be held in Sikkim on April 10 in relation to public concerns and allegations rising over the Union Finance Bill 2023 wherein the Sikkimese definition under Income Tax Act 1961 has been expanded with an amendment.

Sikkim Kranti Morcha spokesperson Jacob Khaling while speaking over the issue mentioned that the Union Finance Bill was as per the Supreme Court judgment and is specific for only income tax exemption to the old settlers.

Khaling further stated that the bill does not weaken or demolish the Sikkim subjects as they do not fall under the bill. “The Sikkim subject certificates are fully protected and effective and would remain so”, added Khaling.

Earlier, after hearing the concerns, the Union Finance Minister categorically stated,'' The finance bill amendment is only for the income tax purposes as per the Supreme Court order and in no way impinges upon the Definition of Sikkimese''.

Sitharaman also stated that an unambiguous clarification to that effect will also be issued by the finance ministry.

Also read: Finance Bill Amendment only for income tax purpose, Bill does not impinge definition of Sikkimise, says Nirmala Sitharaman