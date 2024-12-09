Sikkim has secured a Rs 5 crore grant along with technical assistance under the Cities 2.0 Challenge, specifically Component 2, focused on climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Organised by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the grant aims to support the state's efforts in building climate-smart urban infrastructure and implementing green initiatives.

The recognition is part of the CITIIS 2.0 program, a sub-component of the Smart Cities Mission, which promotes innovative and sustainable urban development solutions. Sikkim's proposal was lauded for its approach to addressing climate resilience while preserving the state's unique environmental and cultural heritage.



The initiative aligns with Sikkim’s Strategic Urban Vision Document-2047, emphasising sustainable urban planning. Commenting on the achievement, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the State Urban Development Department (UDD), Jitendra Singh Raje, said, “This award is a testimony to our commitment to combating climate change and ensuring sustainable development for future generations. With NIUA's support, we aim to lead by example in integrating climate resilience into urban planning.”

The grant will fund projects focused on reducing the urban climate footprint and developing replicable models for other states. These efforts will enhance Sikkim’s capacity to address climate challenges while fostering inclusive urban growth.

Highlighting the importance of the recognition, Chief Minister PS Tamang stated that the award underscores the state's dedication to sustainable development.

“Sikkim has always prioritised the preservation of our unique environmental and cultural heritage. This initiative further strengthens our resolve to address climate change while building green and inclusive urban infrastructure,” he said.