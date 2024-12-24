The Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS) has announced a Winter Badminton Coaching Camp, aiming to enhance the skills of young badminton enthusiasts.

The camp, set to begin on January 4, 2025, will be held at the Indoor Badminton Hall, Paljor Stadium Complex, Gangtok.

It has been designed for boys and girls in the Under-11 and Under-13 age groups.

The month-long coaching programme will be led by an experienced, BWF-certified badminton coach, ensuring that participants receive expert training and mentorship.

The camp is part of BAS’s ongoing efforts to nurture young talent and provide the necessary resources to support their growth in the sport.

To further aid the development of participants, BAS will provide:

- Specially curated diets for optimal performance and growth.

- High-quality shuttlecocks for practice sessions.

- Custom BAS-branded T-shirts to promote team spirit and unity.

Parents and guardians who wish to enroll their children are encouraged to register early, as slots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.