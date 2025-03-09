The Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS) conducted elections for its new Office Bearers and Executive Body Members for the 2025-2029 term at the Paljor Stadium Complex in Gangtok, on March 9.

The election process, saw active participation from 58 members, including representatives from nine district-affiliated clubs and associations.

The newly elected committee has pledged to work towards the growth and development of badminton in Sikkim, focusing on improving infrastructure, enhancing training programs, and expanding competitive opportunities for players at all levels.

Earlier this month, the 3rd Singtam Open Badminton Tournament 2025 was held, marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood.

The tournament, which attracted skilled players and sports enthusiasts from across the region, served as a platform to celebrate competitive spirit and camaraderie among athletes.