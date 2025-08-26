Sikkim badminton championship concludes with record participation

Gangtok hosted the final matches of the 34th Sikkim State Badminton Championship 2025, highlighting the state’s growing prominence in the sport. Over 250 players from all six districts competed, making it one of the largest badminton tournaments in Sikkim’s history.

The championship featured singles and doubles events across all age groups and categories, offering young talents and experienced players a platform to display their skills. Matches ran smoothly throughout the multi-day event, organised by the Badminton Association of Sikkim under the leadership of Jacob Khaling.

The closing ceremony was attended by Aditya Golay, MLA from Soreng-Chakung, who commended the participants for their dedication. “Badminton in Sikkim is no longer just a recreational sport; it has become a source of pride for our youth. I believe that with the right support and training, many of our players will soon shine at higher levels,” he said.

Officials highlighted that the championship not only promotes competitive badminton but also strengthens grassroots development, paving the way for more Sikkim players to make an impact nationally and internationally.