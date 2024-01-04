The northeastern state of Sikkim bagged the Second Runner-up position in the inaugural One District One Product (ODOP) Awards instituted by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav and National One District One Product (ODOP) Awards Ceremony was inaugurated by Dr S. Jaishankar, Hon’ble Minster of External Affairs, Government of India in the presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India.

The Award was received by Shri Karma R Bonpo IAS, Secretary, Commerce and Industries on behalf of the State of Sikkim. The ODOP Award is a testament to the success of the vision of the Honourable Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Golay’s vision of “One Family One Entrepreneur”. Under the Skilled Youth Startup Scheme of the Government of Sikkim under which various entrepreneurs have been provided with subsidized loans and training to take up initiatives for promotion of local ODOP products in the State of Sikkim.

The Department of Commerce and Industry, Government of Sikkim has initiated various efforts for branding and marketing of the products from the State of Sikkim and also fostering an ecosystem for locally manufactured products to thrive in the local and international markets. The Department will further launch new initiatives to promote ODOP products of the State under the World Bank funded Sikkim Inspires Project.

The ODOP initiative aims to foster socio-economic development of all districts of the country in order to realize the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The idea is to select, brand and promote One Product from each District of the country, to identify and solve problems associated with each of the chosen ODOP products at all points in their respective supply chains to increase their market accessibility and harness their export potential.

DPIIT has launched the ODOP Awards to honour those who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments within their respective Districts, States/UTs, and International Missions abroad in achieving economic development through the ODOP approach.

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